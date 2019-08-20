WWE's NXT Moves to USA Network, Opposite TNT's All Elite Wrestling

RELATED STORIES Animal Kingdom Will Be Just Fine Without Smurf -- Plus, Who Will Take Over the Codys' 'Family Business'?

Can you say “smackdown”?

The WWE’s weekly NXT series is moving to USA Network starting Sept. 18, where it will air directly opposite the upstart All Elite Wrestling league’s flagship program on TNT (premiering Oct. 2).

Airing live, NXT will retain the Wednesdays-at-8/7c time slot it has occupied since 2015.

“The move to USA Network provides an opportunity to deepen our relationship with NBCUniversal and further build the NXT brand,” WWE Chairman Vince McMahon said in a statement. “Over the long term, our goal is to develop a following that can be monetized to the same level as our flagship programs, RAW and SmackDown.”

A new professional wrestling league, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will feature “a world-class roster of diverse male and female wrestlers” founded by president and CEO Tony Khan and headlined by Cody and Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks (aka Matt and Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley.

Fox, meanwhile, of course will host WWE SmackDown on Fridays at 8 pm, starting Oct. 4.