This Is Us Stars Deliver 6 Scoops About 'Stressful' Winter Premiere and Beyond

Welcome to the winter of the Pearsons’ discontent.

Jack and Rebecca’s family take some hits when This Is Us returns tonight (NBC, 9/8c), with the winter premiere setting up some major, potentially thorny stuff for The Big Three, Rebecca… everyone, really.

“The show’s going on along. It’s like, ‘Oh, this is nice. It’s a nice little episode of This Is Us. Oh, the Pearsons. I love them so much. They mean so much to me,'” star Sterling K. Brown recently said at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, remembering when he first read the script for tonight’s installment. “And then, this moment happens where you’re like, ‘Oh. Oh, s–t. Like, this is about to go a little sideways.'”

In advance of the first episode back, which is titled “Light and Shadows,” we’ve pulled together a bunch of intel from This Is Us‘ stars Brown, Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore and Chris Sullivan and series creator Dan Fogelman. Kevin’s mystery love interest? Kate and Toby’s CrossFit-induced marital woes? Rebecca’s health? Randall’s inability to see that he is teetering on the edge of an anxious abyss? Yeah, it’s all in there (and then some). —With reporting by Matt Webb Mitovich and Vlada Gelman

