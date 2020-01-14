Ratings: The Bachelor Slips But Still Dominates, Good Doctor Returns Down

RELATED STORIES Grey's Anatomy: 5 Dream 'Farewell, Alex Karev' Story Arcs We'd Have Liked to Have Seen -- Plus, 5 Really Dark Ones

ABC’s The Bachelor this Monday delivered 5.4 million total viewers and a 1.6 demo rating opposite the college football championship game on ESPN, down 11 and 15 percent from its season opener but still dominating Monday in the demo.

Leading out of that, The Good Doctor returned from a six-week break to 5.1 million viewers (a series low) and a 0.8 rating, down 14 percent and a tenth from its fall finale. TVLine readers gave the winter premiere an average grade of “A-.”

The night’s only other fresh fare was on NBC, where America’s Got Talent: Champions (6.5 mil/0.9) dropped 20 and 30 percent from its season premiere, while Manifest (3.6 mil/0./7) slipped 23 percent to new series lows.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

