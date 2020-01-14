Jack Reacher, From Scorpion EP, Gets Series Order at Amazon Prime

RELATED STORIES Lord of the Rings: Amazon Series Adds Counterpart's Nazanin Boniadi, Others

Jack Reacher is officially Amazon Prime-bound.

The streamer has formally handed a series order to Jack Reacher, based on the character from Lee Child’s best-selling novels. The announcement was made by Amazon boss Jennifer Salke on Tuesday at Amazon’s portion of the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Season 1 will be based on the first Jack Reacher novel, 1997’s The Killing Floor. Nick Santora (Scorpion) is attached to write and serve as showrunner. Child is also an EP.

“Lee Child has created an incredible character and world,” Santora said in a statement. “It will be the goal of every writer, producer, actor, executive and crew member to capture the essence of Mr. Child’s books – and luckily Lee has been there, and will continue to be there, to help guide us along the way in this series. He is the pulse of Reacher.”

Added Child, “It’s been great so far, but really, the fun starts here. By now I know these guys, and Reacher is in the perfect hands, believe me.”

In the Jack Reacher novels, the title character is a former military policeman who now roams the United States taking odd jobs. Tom Cruise starred as Reacher in two films: Jack Reacher, released in 2012, and the sequel Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, released in 2016.

“Lee Child’s Jack Reacher book series is a global phenomenon with one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes, and a perfect fit for Amazon Studios’ slate of bold, character-driven series,” Salke said. “We look forward to expanding the of the Jack Reacher universe and bringing more thrilling action to our Amazon Prime Video audience.”