The L Word: Generation Q, Work in Progress Renewed at Showtime

Showtime has given its L Word revival the R word: renewal.

The premium cabler has ordered second seasons of both The L Word: Generation Q and its Sunday-night counterpart Work in Progress. The renewals were announced Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Season 2 of The L Word continuation, an ensemble drama that centers on some of the original series’ core group of California lesbians, will consist of 10 episodes.

“The L Word: Generation Q took our original series that was revered and reinvigorated it for a new generation and a new era,” Gary Levine, president of entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., said via statement. “The result has been a show that appeals to all generations for its relevance, its fearlessness, its emotion and its fun. I can’t wait to see what [showrunner] Marja[-Lewis Ryan], along with [series creator] Ilene [Chaiken] and this talented ensemble, will deliver for Season 2.”

Work in Progress stars comedian Abby McEnany as a fictionalized version of herself who finds herself in a transformative relationship at one of the lowest points in her life. McEnany created and co-wrote the series with Tim Mason; Lilly Wachowski (The Matrix) also writes the series. Season 2 will be written, shot and in Chicago later this year. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“We could not be more gratified that both critics and viewers are responding to the spark of creativity and original point of view that blew us away when we first saw the pilot that screened at Sundance last year,” Jana Winograde, president of entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., said via statement. “We fell in love with Abby at first sight, and are eager to share in the laughter (and tears) that she, Tim and Lilly will undoubtedly evoke in Season 2.”

The season finales of both The L Word: Generation Q and Work in Progress will air on Jan. 26.