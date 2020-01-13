Ratings: NCIS: LA, God Friended Me Rebound From Series Lows

CBS’ God Friended Me this Sunday drew 6.2 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, up 15 and 100 percent from the series lows set last week against the Golden Globes.
Leading out of that, NCIS: Los Angeles (6.3 mil/0.8) also enjoyed a dramatic upswing, going from matching its all-time demo low opposite the Globes to matching this season’s high.
Elsewhere on Sunday….
THE CW | The Critics Choice Awards (1.2 mil/0.2) were down 25 and 33 percent from last year; see winners list.
ABC | AFV (4.3 mil/0.7) and Kids Say the Darnedest Things (2.9 mil/0.5) were steady, while Shark Tank (2.8 mil/0.5) dipped.
FOX | Leading out the Seattle/Green Bay NFL divisional playoff game (which drew well north of 30 million viewers), Bob’s Burgers (8.7 mil/2.7) and the already-renewed Bless the Harts‘ Season 1 finale (4 mil/1.3) surged to season highs.
