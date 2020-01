Critics' Choice 2020: Fleabag, When They See Us and Succession Win Big

RELATED STORIES NAACP Image Awards: black-ish and When They See Us Lead TV Nominees

The critics have spoken.

The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards aired live on The CW from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., Sunday night, honoring the year’s biggest achievements in TV and film — and Fleabag, When They See Us and Succession walked away with big prizes on the TV side.

Scroll down for the complete list of TV winners (denoted in RED), then drop a comment with your reaction(s).

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Crown (Netflix)

David Makes Man (OWN)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO) — WINNER

This Is Us (NBC)

Watchmen (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter, Evil (CBS)

Paul Giamatti, Billions (Showtime)

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO) — WINNER

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Regina King, Watchmen (HBO) — WINNER

Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Asante Blackk, This Is Us (NBC)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple) — WINNER

Asia Kate Dillon, Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Justin Hartley, This Is Us (NBC)

Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Tim Blake Nelson, Watchmen (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO) — WINNER

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime) — WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Mom (CBS)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)

Walton Goggins, The Unicorn (CBS)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO) — WINNER

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself (Netflix)

Bashir Salahuddin, Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Alison Brie, GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon Prime) — WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place (NBC)

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Nico Santos, Superstore (NBC)

Andrew Scott, Fleabag (Amazon Prime) — WINNER

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime) — WINNER

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place (NBC)

Sian Clifford, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Molly Shannon, The Other Two (Comedy Central)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix) — WINNER

Years and Years (HBO)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TV

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix) — WINNER

Guava Island (Amazon Prime)

Native Son (HBO)

Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22 (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali, True Detective (HBO)

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Jared Harris, Chernobyl (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix) — WINNER

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Noah Wyle, The Red Line (CBS)

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway, Modern Love (Amazon Prime)

Megan Hilty, Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Joey King, The Act (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller, Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX) — WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES

Asante Blackk, When They See Us (Netflix)

George Clooney, Catch-22 (Hulu)

John Leguizamo, When They See Us (Netflix)

Dev Patel, Modern Love (Amazon Prime)

Jesse Plemons, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl (HBO) — WINNER

Russell Tovey, Years and Years (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TV OR LIMITED SERIES

Patricia Arquette, The Act (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us (Netflix)

Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix) — WINNER

Niecy Nash, When They See Us (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Emma Thompson, Years and Years (HBO)

Emily Watson, Chernobyl (HBO)

BEST TALK SHOW

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS) — WINNER (TIE)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC) — WINNER (TIE)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Big Mouth (Netflix)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix) — WINNER

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Undone (Amazon Prime)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC) — WINNER

Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)