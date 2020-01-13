Claire Danes Says Homeland's Final Season 'Fuses Carrie With Brody'

Homeland‘s forthcoming final season will bring Carrie and Brody back together, cosmically at least.

At the Television Critics Assoc. winter press tour, showrunner Alex Gansa teased that Season 8 — which picks up several months after Carrie’s release from Russian captivity (watch trailer) — harkens back to the Showtime drama’s inaugural season, when Carrie was unsure if Brody was friend or foe. This time around, Carrie is the one under suspicion.

“Carrie steps into Brody’s shoes,” the EP revealed. “She is the one who is being questioned, not only by those in the intelligence community but by Carrie Mathison herself because of her memory is so fragmented by her time in [Russian] captivity.”

Leading lady Claire Danes called the bookended arc “elegant storytelling,” adding, “There’s that symmetry. It psychically fuses Carrie with Brody in a way that felt right… She is so clear about her patriotism. She can be challenged in every way, but if her patriotism is question it’s the most profound insult she could imagine.” TV Shows Ending in 2020

Beyond that, Gansa shared that Season 8 will give “real resolution to the primal story of Homeland, which is the relationship between a mentor [Sal] and his protege [Carrie].”

Homeland‘s final season premieres Sunday, Feb. 9 at 9/8c.