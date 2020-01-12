Westworld Gets Season 3 Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES Westworld Season 3 Episode Count Revealed (Hint: It's the Shortest Yet)

Bring yourselves back online, Westworld fans: After a ridiculously long wait, HBO’s chilly sci-fi drama will return for Season 3 on Sunday, March 15 at 9/8c.

It’s understandable if you forgot Westworld was even still on: The Emmy-winning series hasn’t aired since the Season 2 finale way back in June 2018, meaning it’ll be nearly a two-year drought by the time it returns. It’ll look a lot different when it returns for Season 3 as well: Emmy winner Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) joins the cast, along with Lena Waithe (Master of None), Vincent Cassel (Black Swan), rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi (How to Make It in America), John Gallagher Jr. (The Newsroom), Michael Ealy (Stumptown), Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy) and… NFL running back Marshawn Lynch?! (Hey, we’re just reporting the news here.)

But don’t worry: Westworld veterans Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman and Rodrigo Santoro will all be back for Season 3 as well, HBO confirms. Judging by the early trailers, Dolores and some of her fellow robots have escaped the Westworld theme park and are out in the real world, where humans and robots coexist in a very different way.

HBO also released an unsettling new teaser to go along with the date reveal

