Will & Grace: Backstage Drama Did Not Lead to Revival's End, Per NBC Boss

Rumored backstage tension at Will & Grace did not precipitate the series’ end, NBC’s top exec maintains.

“Some things come to a natural end,” NBC Chairman Paul Telegdy explained to TVLine of his decision last summer to conclude the revival after its current third season (and 11th overall). “[Series creators] Max [Mutchnick] and David [Kohan], told the story they wanted to tell. Just wait for the finale. It’s epic; it ties together so manny threads. It is coming to a great, natural end.”

As TVLine exclusive reported back in October, co-star Megan Mullally took a temporary leave of absence from the sitcom’s final, 18-episode season, causing her to miss two upcoming episodes. Her brief exit — the reason for which was never made clear — came amid rumors of friction on the set between her and co-star Debra Messing.

The backstage drama scuttlebutt started earlier this year when sharp-eyed fans noticed that Mullally and Messing stopped following each other on Instagram. And in subsequent Will & Grace-themed social media posts, the pair were rarely been pictured together.

Eric McCormack downplayed talk of a feud earlier this fall, telling US Weekly that “people worried… entirely too much” about Instagram-gate, before adding, “The four of us get along like a house on fire, we always have.”

Twelve episodes remain in Will & Grace‘s final season.