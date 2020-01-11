The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Jan. 12

'This Is Us' resumes Season 4 (Courtesy of NBC)

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 14 series return from winter break (including The Good Doctor, Supernatural and This Is Us), six season premieres (including grown-ish, The Magicians and Sex Education), a dozen debuts (including Stephen King adaptation The Outsider) and so much more.

Sunday, January 12

7 pm Critics’ Choice Awards hosted by Taye Diggs (The CW)

9 pm The Outsider series premiere (HBO; two episodes)

9 pm Sanditon series premiere (PBS; two episodes)

9 pm The Trumpet Awards (Bounce TV)

10 pm Bob’s Burgers returns (Fox; special time)

10:30 pm Bless the Harts Season 1 finale (Fox; special time)

Monday, January 13

3 am The Healing Powers of Dude series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 pm The New Pope (fka The Young Pope) premiere (HBO)

10 pm The Good Doctor returns (ABC)

Tuesday, January 14

3 am Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Leslie Jones: Time Machine comedy special premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Arrow/”Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 4 of 5 (The CW)

8 pm Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time continues (ABC)

9 pm Legends of Tomorrow/”Crisis on Infinite Earths” finale (The CW)

9 pm This Is Us returns (NBC)

10 pm New Amsterdam returns (NBC; get “threenewal” news!)

Wednesday, January 15

3 am The Circle Season 1 finale (Netflix)

3 am Grace and Frankie Season 6 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm The CW Dog Honors (The CW)

8 pm The Goldbergs returns (ABC)

8:30 pm Schooled returns (ABC)

9 pm Nancy Drew returns (The CW)

10 pm 68 Whiskey series premiere (Paramount Network)

10 pm Good Trouble Season 2B premiere (Freeform)

10 pm The Magicians Season 5 premiere (Syfy)

10 pm S.W.A.T. returns (CBS)

Thursday, January 16

8 pm grown-ish Season 3 premiere (Freeform)

8 pm Supernatural returns (The CW)

8:30 pm Everything’s Gonna Be Okay series premiere (Freeform; 90 minutes)

9 pm Legacies returns (The CW)

9 pm The Last Days of Richard Pryor ABC News special (ABC)

Friday, January 17

3 am Ares series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Diary of a Future President series premiere (Disney+)

3 am Endlings series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am Hip Hop Evolution Season 4 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Little America series premiere (Apple TV+; all episodes)

3 am Rob Delaney: Jackie comedy special premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am Russell Peters: Deported comedy special premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am Servant Season 1 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Sex Education Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm American Housewife returns (ABC)

8 pm America’s Most Musical Family Season 1 finale (Nickelodeon; special time)

8 pm Charmed returns (The CW)

8:30 pm Fresh Off the Boat returns (ABC)

9 pm Dynasty returns (The CW)

10 pm Real Time With Bill Maher Season 18 premiere (HBO)

Saturday, January 18

8 pm NBA Saturday Primetime Season 5 premiere (ABC)

9 pm Seven Worlds, One Planet docuseries premiere (BBC America)

