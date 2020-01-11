Alien Spaceship Crash Drama From Fringe EP Gets NBC Pilot Order

Debris — as in the wreckage of an alien spaceship that crashed on Earth — is the title of NBC’s second pilot order of the week.

Hailing from Fringe vet J.H. Wyman, Debris follows two agents from two different continents, and wielding two different mindsets, who must work together to investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

Wyman will serve as an EP on the prospective series alongside Jason Hoffs (Edge of Tomorrow). Since Fringe wrapped its run almost exactly seven years ago, Wyman has also shepherded the one-and-done Fox drama Almost Human.

NBC earlier this week gave a pilot order to Night School, a comedy based on the 2018 Kevin Hart movie and featuring Hart as an EP.