Night School Sitcom Based on 2018 Film Snags NBC Pilot Order

Kevin Hart is re-enrolling in Night School at NBC’s behest.

The Peacock net has placed a pilot order for a multi-cam sitcom based on the 2018 Universal comedy pic that starred Hart and Tiffany Haddish, neither of whom will appear in the TV adaptation. Hart, however, is on board as an exec producer.

The Community-esque project — from Marlon creator Chris Moynihan — “centers on a unique mix of adults at a night school GED prep class who unexpectedly bond over their shared experience and find themselves helping each other both inside and outside of the classroom,” per the official logline.

Joining Hart and Moynihan in the EP ranks are Will Packer and Malcolm Lee.

Despite withering reviews, Night School grossed an impressive $77.3 million stateside.