Ratings: Blue Bloods Hits Season High in Viewers; H50, WWE Tie for Demo Win

CBS’ Blue Bloods this Friday copped 7.9 million viewers — a season high — and a 0.7 rating, leading the night in total audience and holding steady week-to-week in the demo.

Opening the Eye’s night, Hawaii Five-0 (7.6 mil/0.8) and Magnum P.I. (7.1 mil/0.7) each dipped from last week’s crossover event yet still delivered their second-largest audiences of the season.

Over on Fox, Friday Night SmackDown (2.5 mil/0.8) ticked up and tied Five-0 for the nightly demo win.

NBC’s Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for an Unwieldy Title the Bone Collector debuted to 4.4 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, the time slot’s biggest audience since May 17 and equalting its best rating since March 2018. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B+.”

