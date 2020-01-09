Parasite TV Series in Development, From Bong Joon Ho and Adam McKay

RELATED STORIES Succession Wins Best Drama Series -- Golden Globes 2020

Succession Wins Best Drama Series -- Golden Globes 2020 TVLine Items: Olivia Colman's Killer Role, Virgin River Renewal and More

This is perhaps the only time this sentence might be met with joy and excitement: A widely known Parasite is taking on a new form.

A television series based on Bong Joon Ho’s critically acclaimed 2019 movie is in development, per The Hollywood Reporter. Adam McKay (Succcession, Vice, The Big Short) is on board, as well, with HBO eyeing the project.

Parasite is a Korean dark comedy/thriller that follows the impoverished Kim family, the members of which weave their way into the lives of the the rich Park family. Since its release in May 2019, the movie has won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and a Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, and it is a likely Oscar contender at this year’s ceremony. The film has amassed $23 million in American ticket sales and $130 globally.

Bong and McKay will serve as executive producers on the potential series. If the project comes to fruition, it will be the second of Bong’s movies to turn into television shows: He also wrote and directed 2013’s Snowpiercer, and he serves as an executive producer on TNT’s adaptation of that movie.

Would you want to watch a Parasite TV series? If so, would you rather see a continuation of the movie or an English-language remake? Sound off in the comments!