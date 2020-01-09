Mrs. America: Cate Blanchett Ignites a Female Feud in Trailer for FX Drama

RELATED STORIES Devs, Cate Blanchett's Mrs. America Get Premiere Dates at 'FX on Hulu'

“Revolutions are messy,” Rose Byrne’s Gloria Steinem remarks in the trailer for Mrs. America — and even she doesn’t seem to realize how right she is.

FX on Thursday released a two-minute teaser for its upcoming limited series, which tells the real-life story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and the unexpected backlash led by conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly (Oscar winner Cate Blanchett).

The promo gives us a snapshot of the tense political feud that will unfold, with Blanchett’s polarizing character asserting that “this fight is not about equality. It’s about power. And I’m just getting started.”

In addition to Blanchett and Byrne, Mrs. America boasts quite the cast: The stacked ensemble also includes Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story), James Marsden (Westworld), Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black), John Slattery (Mad Men), Elizabeth Banks (30 Rock), Margo Martindale (The Americans), Ari Graynor (I’m Dying Up Here) and Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), among others.

The miniseries will be part of the forthcoming FX on Hulu hub, which launches Monday, March 2 as the exclusive streaming home for more than 40 past and current FX series. Along with fellow freshmen Devs, The Old Man and A Teacher, Mrs. America will only drop new episodes on Hulu and will not air on FX’s linear network, as part of a streaming deal between the two Disney-owned properties.

Mrs. America kicks off with three episodes on Wednesday, April 15. Check out the full-length trailer above, then drop a comment and tell us if you’ll be watching.