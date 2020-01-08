The Conners Taps Shameless Fave to Play Adult Version of [Spoiler]

RELATED STORIES Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Revival: Jimmy Kimmel to Host Celeb Edition

The Conners‘ is making another completely Shameless casting decision, tapping Noel Fisher to assume the role of Dan’s now-adult half-brother Ed. He’ll appear opposite Shameless co-star Emma Kenney, who plays David and Darlene’s demon spawn Harris.

As OG Roseanne fans recall, “Little Ed” is the late-in-life child that Dan’s dad Ed Sr. (Ned Beatty) had with second wife Crystal (Natalie West). Ed Sr. and Crystal also had a daughter, Angela.

Now in his 20s, Ed Jr. is a college graduate who harbors some resentment towards his older brother for not helping care for their octogenarian dad.

Fisher will appear in at least two Conners episodes, the first of which will air in February.

News of Fisher’s casting comes just hours after ABC announced plans to broadcast a live episode of The Conners Tuesday, Feb. 11, coinciding with the New Hampshire primary. The politically tinged outing “will find Mark watching the results of the primary for a school report with Harris, who is apathetic to the electoral process and believes money’s influence in politics means real change is impossible,” per to the official synopsis. “The rest of the Conners share their differing takes on why they all think everyone should vote, including their working-class perspective that you may have to vote for a candidate you don’t love but one that will ‘screw you the least.’”

The Conners resumes Season 2 on Jan. 21 at 8/7c on ABC.