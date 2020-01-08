The Bachelor: Music-Centric Spinoff Listen to Your Heart Ordered at ABC

RELATED STORIES The Bachelor Premiere Recap: Have Peter's Feelings Already Taken Flight? (And Hey, Look Who's Back!)

The Bachelor Premiere Recap: Have Peter's Feelings Already Taken Flight? (And Hey, Look Who's Back!) Modern Family Series Finale Date Set, American Housewife to Inherit Time Slot

Will you accept this… mixtape?

ABC announced Wednesday that it has ordered The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, a music-driven spinoff of its reality dating franchise.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart will feature 20 single men and women who “embark on an incredible journey to find love through music,” the logline reads. By singing well-known songs — both individually and as couples — the singles will “look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and ultimately fall in love.”

Much like in the existing Bachelor series, contestants will live together and go on dates throughout the season. Couples will face music-centric challenges, including live performances judged by some of the music industry’s biggest names. In the end, “the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationship until only one couple is left standing,” per the description.

And you won’t have to wait long for the offshoot’s debut: Listen to Your Heart will premiere Monday, April 13 at 8/7c on ABC, where it will bridge the gap between The Bachelor‘s season finale and the next Bachelorette‘s season premiere. Meanwhile, Season 24 of The Bachelor — starring Peter “Pilot Pete” Weber — is currently underway, airing Mondays at 8/7c. (Read our recap of the season premiere here.)

Will you give a rose to this new Bachelor installment? Hit the comments!