Evil Sneak Peek: David Lands in the Hospital... and Even More Danger?

The good news: As you’ll see in this exclusive sneak peek at Evil‘s winter premiere, David survived his Christmastime ambush outside the church.

The bad news: As series creators Michelle and Robert King tell TVLine, the priest-in-training is doing “not great” when we catch up with him in Thursday’s episode (CBS, 10/9c).

“We try to treat these characters as real people, in a way,” Robert King says. “He suffered a pretty bad stabbing.” He chuckles. “One of the things that’s attractive to us is that Mike Colter’s probably the best human specimen that humankind has to offer. To see him incapacitated from his injury is a) kind of interesting but b) kind of comic, because you’re not sued to him being so physically dependent on other people.”

In the clip from “Room 320” above, Colter’s David wakes up in a hospital, where he’s visited by a Father Douglas (played by guest star Michael Mulheren, Rescue Me), who seems to want to help David. But is it us, or does the whole interaction just seem creepy and odd?

The hour will find David “determined to fight off the menacing presence of death from his hospital bed,” the official synopsis reads. But Michelle King reasserts that Kristen’s partner is in no shape to take on a fight for his — or anyone else’s — life.

“We also wanted to play against the TV trope of, there’s a terrible fight, and then next week, somebody is in perfect condition again,” she says. “No. We’re playing this as though it were real. And if you’re in a terrible fight, then you’re going to be in terrible shape.”

