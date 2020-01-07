The Masked Singer Spinoff The Masked Dancer Ordered to Series at Fox

RELATED STORIES Simpsons Sneak Peek: Why Is Homer Walking [Spoiler] Down the Aisle?

Simpsons Sneak Peek: Why Is Homer Walking [Spoiler] Down the Aisle? Ratings: Last Man Returns Steady, Jeopardy! Special Tops Night in Viewers

This really puts the “jig” in Thingamajig: Fox has ordered a dance-based spinoff of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Dancer will feature incognito, costumed celebrities performing choreography and having audiences guess their identities. Fox announced the series order at the Television Critics Association winter press tour Tuesday.

The idea grew from a segment on Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show, in which guests like Will & Grace‘s Sean Hayes and America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel dressed up and performed for the stymied crowd. DeGeneres will executive-produce the new series. Fox Alternative Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television will produce.

“This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as The Masked Singer, but with a lot more Krumping,” DeGeneres said via statement. “And I cannot wait!”

Rob Wade, president of Alternative Entertaiment & Specials at Fox entertainment, added in another statement: “We’re still blown away by The Masked Singer‘s massive impact on pop culture, but when Ellen debuted her own inventive segment, “The Masked Dancer,” on her show, we were truly amazed… We are thrilled to partner with Ellen on this new format and take The Masked Dancer to a whole new creative level.”

In related Masked news: Ken Jeong’s dream is finally coming true, because Beat Shazam host/In Living Color alum/movie star Jamie Foxx will appear on Masked Singer‘s Season 3 premiere. Foxx will join the judges’ panel for the episode, which will air on Fox after the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Will you watch The Masked Dancer? Sound off in the comments!