Ugly Betty Cast Members React to Series Creator's 'Devastating' Death

Ugly Betty star America Ferrera was the first among that show’s cast to issue a public response to the “devastating” news that series creator Silvio Horta died Tuesday.

Ferrera, who now stars in Superstore, posted on Instagram that she was “stunned and heartbroken” to learn of Horta’s apparent suicide. (Read full story here.)

“His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light,” she wrote. “I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now — and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply.”

Horta, 45, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound; his body was found in a Miami hotel room.

Ugly Betty premiered in 2006 and ran for four seasons on ABC. The series, an adaptation of the Colombian telenova Yo soy Betty, la fea, starred Ferrera in the title role. The cast also included Becki Netwon, Michael Urie, Rebecca Romijn and Vanessa Williams.

Horta was Ugly Betty‘s showrunner and executive producer.

Williams also posted a response to Horta’s death on Instagram.

“Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our Ugly Betty creator Silvio Horta 💔,” she wrote Tuesday. “His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest In Peace.”