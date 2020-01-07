'Appalled' Ink Master and Oliver Peck Part Ways After Blackface Controversy

RELATED STORIES Ink Master Judge Oliver Peck, Under Fire for Blackface Halloween Costumes, Apologizes for 'Insensitive' Behavior

Paramount Network’s Ink Master and Oliver Peck have parted ways, just days after old photos of the reality-TV judge wearing blackface resurfaced via TMZ.

“After filming 13 great seasons of Ink Master, the producers and I have decided it’s best to part ways,” Peck said in a statement obtained by TVLine. “The offensive photos of me which recently surfaced from many years ago can only be a distraction to the amazing show I have loved being a part of and its many talented artists.

“I want to thank the show’s cast, crew, contestants and awesome fans,” Peck continued. “It’s been a blast and an honor and I wish my friends and colleagues the very best in whatever the future holds.”

In a statement, Paramount Network said, “We, like many others, were appalled when we saw the photos of Oliver. We were glad to see his apology and accept that he is taking full responsibility for the damaging impact of his actions.”

In personal photos that used to reside on Peck’s old MySpace page, the onetime husband of Kat Von D is seen in brown face and arm makeup, dressed as a basketball player and as a superhero whose moniker includes a racist epithet.

“I want to profusely apologize for my completely inappropriate, insensitive, and immature behavior,” Peck said in an Jan. 3 Instagram post. “I was 100% wrong to depict myself this way and I take full responsibility for my immature, misguided perspective, total lapse of judgement and insensitivity.”

Ink Master in fact marks Peck’s second gig lost due to the backlash. He was set to emcee the sixth annual Tattooed Gloves charity boxing tournament next month in Austin, Texas, but he was replaced after the aforementioned photos surfaced, with professional ring announcer/tattooer Dave Woodard.