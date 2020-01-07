9-1-1: Connie Britton Eyed to Return as Abby for Multiple Episodes

RELATED STORIES BH90210: Here's Why Fox Cancelled It

Sounds like someone at Fox called in a (wait for it) May Sweeps emergency.

TVLine has confirmed that Connie Britton is in talks to reprise her role as former 9-1-1 operator extraordinaire Abby later this season for multiple episodes.

Britton exited 9-1-1 the end of the series’ breakout freshman season, at which point it was revealed that her contract with the show was only for one season. However, at the time, exec producer Ryan Murphy remained optimistic that the Nashville and Friday Night Lights vet might return on a guest-star basis.

“We’re in the process of renegotiating her deal so she can come in and do a couple of episodes to keep her character alive,” Murphy told us at the time. “She really loves the cast and crew and she’s very hopeful that that can happen.”