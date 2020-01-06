Lucifer Casts God for Final Season, Staging 24 Reunion in Process

RELATED STORIES Lucifer Fans Will Be Raving About the Final Ladies' Night — 2020 FIRST LOOK

It looks like Lucifer will be getting reacquainted with the big man upstairs. The Netflix drama has cast God for its fifth and final season, tapping 24 vet Dennis Haysbert for the role.

Per EW.com, who first reported Haysbert’s casting, God “will appear throughout” Lucifer‘s last season, though additional details aren’t yet available. Author Neil Gaiman previously voiced the character in the Season 3 episode “Once Upon a Time,” while Timothy Omundson (Psych) appeared in a Season 2 installment as a man who claimed to be God.

Co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich had hinted at God’s on-screen arrival to TVLine, before Lucifer had officially been picked up for a fifth season.

“We also have one other, really fun toy to play with, that we know is going to be a big guiding factor in Season 5, so we’re excited about that, too,” Modrovich said at the time (and TVLine has confirmed that she was indeed referencing God in that teaser).

Haysbert’s Lucifer stint also doubles as a 24 reunion: He and D.B. Woodside, who plays Amenadiel, previously co-starred as brothers David and Wayne Palmer on the Fox drama. More recently, Haysbert has appeared on Reverie, Shots Fired and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

As previously announced, Lucifer‘s 16-episode swan song will be split into two halves, though a premiere date for Part 1 has yet to be revealed.