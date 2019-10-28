Lucifer's Final Season to Be Split Into Two Parts, Star Tom Ellis Reveals

RELATED STORIES Lucifer First Look: Tricia Helfer Is Back in Season 5, But Mom Seems... Different

Lucifer‘s farewell tour won’t happen all at once: The upcoming fifth and final season of Netflix’s supernatural drama will be split into two parts.

Series star Tom Ellis revealed the news during — of all things — a set visit that aired on daytime TV’s The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Season 5 of Lucifer is going to be split into two halves,” Ellis told Clarkson, who’s a confessed Lucifer super fan. “Netflix is going to drop eight episodes, and then there’s going to be a little break, and then they’re going to drop another eight episodes.” (EW.com first reported the news.)

Splitting seasons into two halves has become a go-to move for Netflix, with recent seasons of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Fuller House and BoJack Horseman all rolling out in two separate parts. Back in July, TVLine reported that Lucifer‘s final season would be expanded to a total of 16 episodes.

We still don’t have a premiere date for Lucifer‘s first batch of Season 5 episodes yet, but to refresh your memory: Season 4 ended with — SPOILER ALERT — Lucifer making a major sacrifice by leaving Earth’s surface to return to and serve as king of Hell, lest the demons there continue to be restless and attempt escape. Of course, his difficult decision came on the heels of him revealing “the full Devil” to Chloe, who not only accepted it but uttered, “I love you” for the first time. Luci in turn acknowledged that the prophecy was wrong in that his “first love” was never Eve, but the detective.

Watch the full Lucifer set visit from The Kelly Clarkson Show below, and then hit the comments and tell us: How do you feel about Netflix splitting the final season in two?