Lucifer's Final Season Just Got a Whole Lot Bigger — Get Details

There will be 60 percent more Hell to pay when Lucifer returns, now that its fifth and final season has been significantly expanded to 16 total episodes.

It had previously been announced in June that the supernatural-tinged procedural’s farewell run would simply be another 10 episodes, as its Netflix debut was.

Co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson had said of the original final-season pickup, “We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for … letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms. Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!”

But when some fans began earnestly lobbying for more seasons beyond the fifth, the EPs had to issue a statement saying, “[W]hile we feel just as sad as many of you do that this marvelous ride is coming to an end, a fight won’t change things right now. But we spoke to our partners at Netflix and Warner Bros, and you should all know TREMENDOUS car and consideration was put into making this decision.”

After airing for three seasons on Fox, Lucifer was “rescued” by Netflix just weeks after its cancellation. The 10-episode Season 4 found the titular devil dealing with both a pesky priest and the return of his very first girlfriend, Eve (as in “Adam and”). The finale, without spoiling anything for you inexcusably tardy bingers out there, was both a treat and a taunt for the “DeckerStar” faithful, raising big questions about how the series will move forward from where it left off.

The showrunners told TVLine they have known Season 5’s opening sequence “literally since we started Season 4,” with Moldrovich adding: “We also have one other, really fun toy to play with, that we know is going to be a big guiding factor in Season 5, so we’re excited about that, too.”