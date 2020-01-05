Golden Globes 2020: The Best, Worst, Weirdest and Funniest Moments

Ricky Gervais cracked wise. Kate McKinnon gave thanks. And Ansel Elgort presented an award in song!

The 77th annual Golden Globes took place on Sunday night, and they kicked off the 2020 awards season with plenty of humor, heart and… palpable tension among co-presenters. (We’re looking at you, Matt Bomer and Sofia Vergara!)

As is tradition here at TVLine, we’ve boiled the ceremony down to 14 moments that made us laugh, cry or scratch our heads, from McKinnon’s poignant tribute to Carol Burnett Award honoree Ellen DeGeneres, to Quentin Tarantino deciding that he had no one — absolutely no one! — to thank for his golden statue.

Among the additional highlights (and lowlights) featured in our annual roundup: Brad Pitt’s on-screen “reunion” with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s cheeky nod to former president Barack Obama, and Sacha Baron Cohen’s dig at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Golden Globes 2020: Best and Worst Moments

You’ll also find excerpts from some of the evening’s very best acceptance speeches, including those by The Crown‘s Olivia Colman, Parasite director Bong Joon-ho and Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree Tom Hanks.

Scroll through the attached gallery — you can click here for direct access — to see our picks for the best and worst moments, then drop a comment below with your own thoughts on the show.