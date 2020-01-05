Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge Thanks Obama in Golden Globes Speech, With Nod to That Bawdy Season 1 Scene

RELATED STORIES Golden Globes 2020: The Best, Worst, Weirdest and Funniest Moments

Golden Globes 2020: The Best, Worst, Weirdest and Funniest Moments Kate McKinnon Recalls 'Scary' Coming Out Experience in Emotional Golden Globes Tribute to Ellen DeGeneres

In accepting this year’s Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series, Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge gave a shout-out to a presidential fan who happened to play a role in a naughty Season 1 scene.

“I’d like to thank Obama for putting us on his list,” the Fleabag creator and star said on Sunday night, referring to the former POTUS’ recently released rundown of his favorite films and TV series from 2019. “As some of you may know, he’s always been on mine,” she added with a sly grin.

“If you don’t get that joke, please watch Season 1 of Fleabag really, really quickly,” PWB quickly added. But for those who might not get to that six-episode binge any time soon, here is to what she was alluding: In a Season 1 scene, Waller-Bridge’s character pleasures herself… to one of President Obama’s speeches.

In addition to being named best comedy at Sunday Night’s ceremony, Fleabag also took home a Globe for Waller-Bridge herself, in the comedy actress category.