RuPaul Talk Show Not Moving Forward

It’s RuPaul‘s turn to sashay away — the drag icon’s daytime talk show will not be heading into syndication. A Warner Bros. rep declined to comment, but a source close to the project confirms to TVLine that RuPaul is not moving forward.

Originally described as a “modern take on the talk show format,” the Telepictures-produced series was given a three-week trial run on Fox networks over the summer. Drag Race favorites Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews served as Ru’s co-hosts, welcoming guests like Paula Abdul, Iggy Azalea, Cory Booker, Blac Chyna, Ciara, James Corden, Ricki Lake, Adam Lambert, Leah Remini, Lisa Vanderpump, and Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott.

That said, RuPaul is hardly disappearing from the small screen anytime soon. Not only does the first season of his Netflix comedy series AJ and the Queen drop on Friday, Jan. 10, but VH1 has also ordered additional seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 12) and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 5). We’re also getting RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race, a four-part event series in which iconic queens transform household names, sometime later this year.

The Los Angeles Times was the first to report the news that RuPaul would not be moving forward.

