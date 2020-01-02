Arrow Spinoff Pilot Scoop: A [Spoiler] Reunites Mia, Laurel and Dinah

RELATED STORIES Midseason Report Card: What Are The CW's Best and Worst Rated Shows?

Midseason Report Card: What Are The CW's Best and Worst Rated Shows? 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Final Teasers: Can Oliver, as Spectre, Save [Spoiler]?

Mia Smoak’s life post-“Crisis on Infinite Earths” is finally starting to take shape, with an official synopsis for the Arrow spinoff backdoor pilot starring Katherine McNamara’s archer, as well as Katie Cassidy’s Laurel and Juliana Harkavy’s Dinah.

In Arrow‘s Jan. 21 episode (8/7c), titled “Green Arrow & The Canaries,” “it’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen has everything she could have ever wanted,” according to The CW’s official description. (Hmm, I guess “Crisis” isn’t all bad news.) “However, when Laurel and Dinah suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended.”

The canaries “are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help,” the logline continues. “Knowing it will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a hero, and she, Laurel and Dinah suit up once again to save the city.” (Charlie Barnett, who plays JJ/Deathstroke in Star City 2040, also confirmed to TVLine that he appears in the backdoor pilot.)

Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz and executive producer/co-creator Marc Guggenheim penned the hour alongside EP Jill Blankenship and co-EP Oscar Balderrama. Meanwhile, “Crisis” resumes on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 pm with its Arrow installment, followed by the Legends of Tomorrow conclusion at 9 pm.

Are you excited for the female-led offshoot? Hit the comments with your thoughts!