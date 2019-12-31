2020 TV Preview: High Fidelity, Picard, Impeachment, Outlander, Jeopardy! and 20 More Shows We're Excited About

We don’t mean to rush 2019 out the door or anything… but with so much quality TV coming in 2020, can you really blame us?

Now that we’ve concluded our in-depth Year in Review, which reflected on the good, bad and ugly of 2019 television, it’s time to look ahead to the next 12 months — and it would seem that we’ll need to clear some serious space on our DVRs.

In the attached gallery, you’ll find 25 shows that we can’t wait to watch in 2020, from freshman entries like The CW’s Katy Keene to returning favorites that have been off the air for way too long. (We’ve missed you, Fargo!)

We’ve also included series that will leave us once and for all next year, such as Pop TV gem Schitt’s Creek and Netflix’s The Ranch. Plus, there’s room for the new seasons of several anthology shows, including American Crime Story and The Haunting, while adaptations like Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere also made our list. TV Shows We're Excited For in 2020

It’s worth noting that not every show in our gallery has announced a precise 2020 premiere date just yet, but we’ve included the most up-to-date scheduling details for each project on our list.

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see the 25 series we’re most excited about in 2020, then drop a comment with the shows you can’t wait to see.