TVLine Readers' 2020 Wish List for Grey's Anatomy, Chicago Med, NCIS, Criminal Minds, S.H.I.E.L.D. and More

Santa’s elves have officially filled their wish-granting quota for the year… but the TV industry elves still have their work cut out for them.

We recently asked you to submit your No. 1 requests for the 12 months of brand-new television that lie ahead — and our mailbox was sufficiently flooded with a wide-ranging assortment of wishes, from a happy Supernatural ending to an Emmy nod for a Conners actress. And since great minds think alike and all that, we noticed a handful of requests that also appeared in Team TVLine’s 2020 wish list, such as a potential Happy Endings revival.

In the attached gallery, you’ll find 25 small-screen hopes, including new life for cancelled series like Counterpart and The Kids Are Alright, a nostalgic casting choice for The Blacklist, romantic developments on Single Parents and Hawaii Five-0 (among others), a big return on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and much more. TVLine Readers' Wish List for 2020

The roundup also includes wishes related to Blindspot, Chicago Med, Grey’s Anatomy, SEAL Team and plenty more of your favorite shows. (Note: Submissions have been edited for content and clarity.)

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see what your fellow TVLine readers are wishing for in 2020, then drop a comment with your own requests for the new year.