TVLine Readers' 2020 Wish List for Grey's Anatomy, Chicago Med, NCIS, Criminal Minds, S.H.I.E.L.D. and More

Santa’s elves have officially filled their wish-granting quota for the year… but the TV industry elves still have their work cut out for them.
We recently asked you to submit your No. 1 requests for the 12 months of brand-new television that lie ahead — and our mailbox was sufficiently flooded with a wide-ranging assortment of wishes, from a happy Supernatural ending to an Emmy nod for a Conners actress. And since great minds think alike and all that, we noticed a handful of requests that also appeared in Team TVLine’s 2020 wish list, such as a potential Happy Endings revival.
In the attached gallery, you’ll find 25 small-screen hopes, including new life for cancelled series like Counterpart and The Kids Are Alright, a nostalgic casting choice for The Blacklist, romantic developments on Single Parents and Hawaii Five-0 (among others), a big return on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and much more.
The roundup also includes wishes related to Blindspot, Chicago Med, Grey’s Anatomy, SEAL Team and plenty more of your favorite shows. (Note: Submissions have been edited for content and clarity.)
