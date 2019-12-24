Team TVLine Shares Its 2020 Wish List for Supernatural, Survivor, Chicago Fire, The Blacklist, Younger, SNL and More

With all due respect to Santa Claus, the items on our holiday wish list aren’t the kind of gifts that will fit in his sleigh.

All month long, we’ve been reflecting on the television we loved (and some that we didn’t) in 2019, courtesy of our Year in Review. Now, it’s time to look ahead to 2020 — and there’s a few TV-related presents we wouldn’t mind finding under the tree.

Among our must-haves for the year ahead: a timey-wimey final season for Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the return of an original Lizzie McGuire star in its Disney+ revival, overdue awards recognition for Euphoria‘s leading lady, a much-needed Saturday Night Live recast, a major change to Netflix’s business model and more.

And while we don’t expect every 2020 wish to be granted, we’re holding out hope that at least a few will come true — especially when one-third-ish of last year’s wishes indeed came to fruition. TVLine Shares Its 2020 Wish List

And be sure to come back tomorrow, aka Christmas Day, to peruse TVLine readers’ 2020 wish lists. Happy holidays!