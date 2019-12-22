Star Trek: Picard Brings Back a Much Different Hugh — 2020 FIRST LOOK

Jean-Luc Picard won’t be the only familiar face appearing on Star Trek: Picard — but one of those faces will look a lot different than you remember.

Ahead of Picard‘s Jan. 23 debut on CBS All Access, TVLine has an exclusive first look at former Borg drone Hugh, played once again by Jonathan Del Arco. But now, instead of the customary android Borg look, Hugh looks almost human, with only a few remnants of his Borg past — some stray metallic bits attached to his face — still visible.

Del Arco first played Hugh in the classic Star Trek: The Next Generation episode “I, Borg,” with the injured drone being nursed back to health by the Enterprise. He befriended Geordi, who gave him the name “Hugh,” and learned to be human, eventually rejecting the Borg’s mission of forced assimilation. (He later helped rescue the Enterprise from Data’s evil twin Lore in the two-part TNG episode “Descent.”) And here in Picard — which is set twenty years after the last Next Generation movie, Star Trek: Nemesis — he seems to be on Jean-Luc’s side once again, as we glimpsed in the most recent trailer that premiered at New York Comic Con.

He’s not the only former Borg drone on Picard, either: Jeri Ryan reprises her Voyager role as Seven of Nine, along with guest appearances from Next Generation stars Brent Spiner (Data), Jonathan Frakes (Riker) and Marina Sirtis (Troi). Newcomers to the Trek universe include Santiago Cabrera (Salvation), Michelle Hurd (Blindspot), Alison Pill (The Newsroom), Harry Treadaway (Mr. Mercedes) and Isa Briones (American Crime Story: Versace).

Got thoughts to share about Hugh’s new look on Picard? Hit the comments below and make it so.