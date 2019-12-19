2019 in Review: TV's Workaholics — Katherine McNamara, D'Arcy Carden, Michael Sheen and 22 More Busy Actors

Watching TV in 2019 may have gone a little something like this: “Wait, didn’t I just see that actor on [insert show title here]?”

No matter what combination of TV’s 500-plus shows you were watching, you likely saw the same stars popping up over and over again.

As our Year in Review rolls on, we’ve taken stock of the small screen’s biggest workaholics, acknowledging the many thespians who never seemed to take a break in 2019.

In the attached gallery, we’ve recognized 25 actors who appeared in dozens of TV episodes this year, spread out across at least three different shows — though in many cases, these busy bees showed up in four, five, even six projects. While some actors spent the last 12 months hopping from recurring gig to recurring gig, others managed to squeeze in some guest roles when they weren’t busy with full-time, series-regular work. TV's Busiest Actors of 2019

Among the stars you’ll find in our roundup: Arrow’s Katherine McNamara, The Good Place’s D’Arcy Carden, El Camino’s Aaron Paul and Younger’s Charles Michael Davis, to name a few.

But which actor was deemed the busiest of all in 2019? Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to find out, then drop a comment to give your own kudos to the year’s most tireless stars.