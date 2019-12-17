2019 in Review: The Television Stars We Said Goodbye to This Year

Not every headline made us smile during this busy year of television news. There were also announcements that broke our hearts, including the deaths of many beloved TV stars.

Throughout the last 12 months, we said goodbye to more than 50 memorable personalities from the small screen, who we’re remembering in our latest Year in Review photo gallery. And 2019 was a particularly tough year, as we lost TV staples such as Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale vet Luke Perry, The Mary Tyler Moore Show‘s Valerie Harper, longtime Sesame Street puppeteer Caroll Spinney and showbiz legend Doris Day. TV Stars Who Died in 2019

Some of the year’s deaths were less high-profile, but nonetheless tragic — and we weren’t just mourning those in front of the camera. Behind-the-scenes contributors, such as Broad City writer Kevin Barnett and Raven’s Home showrunner Eunetta Boone, also left a void in the TV landscape.

And lest you think our In Memoriam roundup is only reserved for humans, we’re also mourning the deaths of memorable on-screen animals, such as Stewart, the dog behind Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Cheddar, and the Internet icon that was Grumpy Cat.

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to look back at the stars we lost in 2019, then drop a comment with your own fond memories of the celebrities who passed away.