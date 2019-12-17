Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain Downplay Their Explosive View Fight: 'Calm Down, All of You' (Watch Video)

RELATED STORIES New View Drama as Whoopi Goldberg Orders Meghan McCain to 'Please Stop Talking' Amid Impeachment Debate

Just 24 hours after trading barbs on live television, Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg returned to The View on Tuesday with remarkably less combative dispositions.

But first, a refresher: On Monday’s episode, Goldberg became so annoyed by McCain consistently talking over her fellow co-hosts that she finally lashed out. “Girl, please stop talking,” Goldberg said to McCain, who replied, “No problem. I won’t talk the rest of the show.” Goldberg then said, “I’m okay with that. I’m okay with that. If you are going to behave like this.” After attempting (and failing) to proceed to the next topic, a flustered Goldberg threw to commercial.

This brings us to Tuesday’s show, which began with the following explanation from Goldberg: “This is not an indication that women can’t sit down and talk. This is not an indication that we don’t know how to deal with each other on camera. This is happening in real time … and everybody, wherever you sit in all of this, don’t assume that we’re over here with butcher knives under the table. It just doesn’t work that way. This is our gig, and sometimes it goes off the rails. If you can say that’s never happened to any of y’all, that you’ve never had this happen, then you understand where we’re coming from. It’s a TV show, we’re on together for an hour and we step in poopy. Everybody just calm down.”

When Goldberg was finished speaking, McCain assured the audience that their friendship remains strong. “Whoopi and I get along great,” she said. “We’ve been friends for a long time, she was friends with my dad. We fight like we’re family. It’s all good. Calm down, all of you.”

And the co-hosts didn’t leave it at that. McCain also took the media to task for their coverage of Monday’s scuffle, saying, “I just don’t think it would happen with men. There were a lot of commentators, particularly Greta Van Susteren, who were talking about the coverage of us, and how sexist the language always is, especially reporting on when the fights happen on this show. I, for one, am over it.”

Goldberg was quick to remind McCain that this is nothing new. “It’s 20 years of this,” she said. “I’ve only been here for 10 or 11 or something, but I always remember people saying, ‘You girls, you ladies…’ It’s like, wait a minute, we’re actually human beings having conversations that you don’t want to have!”

But while the co-hosts exchanged pleasantries on camera, McCain’s social media told a different story. Just hours before filming Tuesday’s episode, she tweeted a gif of Game of Thrones‘ Daenerys Targaryen, greeting “all the fellow conservative ‘girls’ who won’t be quiet.'”

Good morning – to all the fellow conservative “girls” who won’t be quiet. pic.twitter.com/958DzFDAEp — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 17, 2019

