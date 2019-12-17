Amazon's Lord of the Rings Series Adds His Dark Materials Star as Galadriel

RELATED STORIES Lord of the Rings Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Amazon Premiere

A familiar character just joined the fellowship of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series: His Dark Materials star Morfydd Clark will play a young Galadriel, the elf played by Cate Blanchett in the Lord of the Rings movies.

Our sister site Variety first reported the news, which marks the first major character from the original J.R.R. Tolkien books to join the cast. Amazon’s adaptation will precede the events depicted in the books and the Peter Jackson film trilogy — but, since elves live for thousands of years, Galadriel can easily fit within the new series’ timeline.

Clark currently plays Sister Clara on the HBO fantasy series His Dark Materials, and is set to play Mina in the upcoming Dracula adaptation on Netflix. Her other TV credits include Patrick Melrose and The Alienist.

She joins a cast that includes Game of Thrones veteran Joseph Mawle, who’ll play the show’s villain Oren, and Markella Kavenagh (Picnic at Hanging Rock), who’ll play Tyra. Black Mirror veteran Will Poulter was set to lead the cast as young hero Beldar, but has since exited the project. Amazon handed the Lord of the Rings adaptation an early Season 2 renewal last month, with Star Trek film writers JD Payne and Patrick McKay developing the story.