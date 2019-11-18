Lord of the Rings Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Amazon Premiere

Breaking news from Middle-earth: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series has already been renewed for a second season, TVLine’s sister site Deadline is reporting.

Inspired by the fantasy book series by J.R.R. Tolkein — which were famously adapted into a big-screen trilogy in the early 2000s — Amazon Studios’ TV series is currently in pre-production in New Zealand. Per this report, the writers’ room is already being reassembled to begin breaking stories for Season 2.

Little has been revealed about the show’s plot, but here’s what we do know: Joseph Mawle, best known for playing Benjen Stark on Game of Thrones, will portray a villain named Oren. Additionally, Will Poulter (Black Mirror) will star as a young hero named Beldar, while Markella Kavenagh (Picnic at Hanging Rock) will play a character named Tyra. The series will explore new storylines preceding the events of The Fellowship of the Ring.

While this is certainly good news for fans looking forward to the new series, it isn’t entirely unexpected. When Amazon first announced plans for a Lord of the Rings show in 2017, it did so with a multi-season commitment. (And don’t be too surprised when you start hearing news about spinoffs in development.)

Are you excited for Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series? And are you more likely to check it out now that you’ve been guaranteed a second season? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.