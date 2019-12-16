Chicago P.D. Video: Will Jay Halstead Survive? — 2020 FIRST LOOK

It’s the question at the top of everyone’s mind when Chicago P.D. resumes its season: Will Jay Halstead live to see another day after getting shot?

TVLine’s #2020FirstLook series continues with an exclusive sneak peek from the NBC drama’s Jan. 8 return, titled “Mercy,” in which the Intelligence unit gets word on Halstead’s condition. As the team anxiously sits in the Chicago Med waiting room, Jay’s brother, Dr. Will Halstead, somberly enters with an update.

“I just talked to Dr. Marcel. He said the bullet grazed an artery,” Will announces. “He’s still trying to repair it.” When Voight cuts to the chase and asks if Jay is going to be OK, Will’s expression turns even more worrisome. “He’s lost a lot of blood,” the doc finally answers after a beat.

Meanwhile, Angela, the woman who shot Jay after finding out he wrongfully put her husband behind bars, is plotting to turn the unit’s world upside down. “If Jay Halstead dies, you’re gonna wish you never lived,” Voight warns her, to which Angela replies, “You can’t silence me. People are gonna know what that cop did to my husband. This whole damn city is gonna know.”

Elsewhere in the episode, “the team tries to focus on work, turning their attention to an illegal arms dealer,” per the official synopsis. “Atwater discovers his brother, Jordan, is back in Chicago and could be tied to the case.” Plus, “Burgess finally makes her decision” (about what to do about her pregnancy, presumably).

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts!