2019 in Review: 14 Dumb Things TV Did

TV made plenty of smart decisions this year — hey, our Year in Review coverage is full of them! — but honestly, there were also a few that left us scratching our head. Fourteen, to be exact.

With 2019 nearly in the books, we here at TVLine are taking a look back at the most boneheaded mistakes we witnessed while covering the TV industry this year, from misplaced coffee cups to ill-advised hirings. (Yep, we’re looking at you, Game of Thrones and SNL.) Streaming services weren’t immune to the brain fog, either, as newcomer Apple TV+ suffered a serious stumble right out of the gate.

Other targets include a Ray Donovan character somehow surviving certain death, the infamous Rent Live debacle (it wasn’t actually live, you see) and Dancing With the Stars adding a certain former White House press secretary to its roster. (Now if they had cast Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer, we would’ve watched that!)

For more of TV's biggest gaffes of the year,

