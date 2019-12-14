The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of Dec. 15

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Dove Channel” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 16 season finales (including The Morning Show, Survivor and Watchmen), 14 fall finales (including NCIS, The Neighborhood and The Resident), nine specials (including Live in Front of a Studio Audience) and so much more.

Sunday, December 15

8 pm Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

8 pm The Christmas Carolers Challenge series premiere (The CW)

8 pm The Simpsons fall finale (Fox)

8:30 pm Bless the Harts fall finale (Fox)

9 pm Watchmen Season 1 finale (HBO)

9 pm Bob’s Burgers fall finale (Fox)

9:30 pm Family Guy fall finale (Fox)

10 pm Inside the Actors Studio Season 23 finale (Ovation)

11:30 pm Rick and Morty Season 4A finale (Adult Swim)

Monday, December 16

8 pm The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 7 finale (ABC)

8 pm The Neighborhood fall finale (CBS)

8 pm Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos special (Fox)

8 pm The Voice Season 17 finale (Night 1 of 2, NBC)

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola fall finale (CBS)

9 pm All Rise fall finale (CBS)

9 pm Good Trouble holiday special (Freeform)

10 pm A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition special (HGTV)

10 pm Bull fall finale (CBS)

10 pm Holidays With the Houghs special (NBC)

Tuesday, December 17

3 am Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! comedy special (Netflix)

8 pm NCIS fall finale (CBS)

8 pm The Resident fall finale (Fox)

9 pm Ambitions Season 1 finale (OWN; two episodes)

9 pm Empire fall finale (Fox)

9 pm FBI fall finale (CBS)

9 pm The Purge Season 2 finale (USA Network)

9 pm The Voice Season 17 finale (Night 2 of 2, NBC)

10 pm NCIS: New Orleans fall finale (CBS)

10 pm Treadstone Season 1 finale (USA Network)

10:30 pm The Misery Index Season 1 finale (TBS)

Wednesday, December 18

3 am Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Mad About You limited series finale (Spectrum; last six episodes)

3 am The Mandalorian Episode 7 (special day, Disney+)

3 am Soundtrack series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times (ABC)

8 pm The Masked Singer Season 2 finale (Fox)

8 pm Survivor Season 39 finale (CBS)

9 pm Born This Way Christmas special (A&E)

Thursday, December 19

7:30 pm A Christmas Carol TV-movie premiere (FX)

8 pm iHeartRadio Jingle Ball special (The CW)

8 pm Miss America (NBC)

9 pm Temptation Island Season 5 finale (USA Network)

Friday, December 20

3 am The Witcher series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am The Aeronauts original movie premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am Togo original movie premiere (Disney+)

3 am The Two Popes original movie premiere (Netflix)

3 am For All Mankind Season 1 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am The Morning Show Season 1 finale (Apple TV+)

3 am Pick of the Litter docuseries premiere (Disney+)

8 pm Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee special (ABC)

9 pm Global Citizen Prize special (NBC)

10 pm In the Long Run Season 2 finale (Starz)

10 pm Van Helsing Season 4 finale (Syfy)

Saturday, December 21

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live fall finale with host Eddie Murphy (NBC)

