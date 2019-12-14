Fuller House Season 5 Easter Eggs: Did You Catch All Those Iconic References?

Now that Stephanie and Jimmy have brought their baby girl home from the hospital, Fuller House is living up its name like never before. And with overcrowding comes a surplus of junk. Glorious, memorable junk.

While the Netflix comedy has never shied away from milking the nostalgia out of every conceivable reference to Full House, it’s become more aggressive than ever in its final season, taking fans down memory lane as often as humanly possible.

Take the attic scene in the Season 5 premiere, for example. While seeking a specific outfit for the new baby, D.J. and Kimmy’s kids ransack the attic, where they stumble upon a treasure trove of iconic garbage. From inanimate treasures like Stephanie’s Mr. Bear doll and Michelle’s Rigby stuffed animal to unforgettable ensembles like Jesse’s Elvis and Fred Flintstone costumes, no reference was too specific for the show’s props department to recreate.

To make things a little easier for you, we’ve gathered the best Easter eggs into a handy gallery for your viewing pleasure.

Browse our collection of nostalgic chachkies seen in Fuller House’s fifth season — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts below: What are your hopes for the show’s final episodes in 2020?