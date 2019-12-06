Fuller House's Candace Cameron Bure Says She 'Ugly Cried' Over the Name of Stephanie's Baby in Season 5 Premiere

RELATED STORIES Ian Somerhalder on Battling Vampires in Netflix Series V Wars: 'They're Really F---ing Scary!' -- Grade the Premiere

Spoiler alert: We’re about to reveal what goes down in the final season premiere of Netflix’s Fuller House. If you haven’t watched yet, you might want to see yourself out. And remember, the door’s always open.

The first half of Fuller House‘s fifth (and final!) season dropped on Friday, picking up just days after Kimmy gave birth to Stephanie and Jimmy’s baby girl. (Never mind the Fuller kids’ obvious growth spurts. We’re all agreeing to pretend that only a few days have passed since Season 4, OK?)

Anyway, it took most of the episode — including a few tense encounters with a Game of Thrones-worthy doula — but Stephanie finally landed on the perfect name for Danny Tanner’s first granddaughter: Danielle! She also got her aunt’s middle name, Jo, just in case anyone decides to call her “D.J.”

“I ugly cried reading the script the first time,” Candace Cameron Bure tells TVLine. “I had no idea, so it came as a complete surprise to me. I think Jodie [Sweetin] had talked to the writers about it, but I got the script in my inbox and just cried. I thought it was the sweetest thing. I always love names that are kind of boy names, but are also cute for girls, so I loved Danny for her. And the fact that D.J. got a nod as her middle name was awesome.”

Bure adds that the emotions exhibited by Bure, Sweetin and Bob Saget — not to mention Andrea Barber, as Kimmy was named godmother — were completely authentic. It’s how they were really feeling in the moment.

“It sounds really cheesy, but we genuinely love this show and love our characters and feel like family,” she says. “So when we’re playing our characters — even though we know we’re just actors reading lines — they feel very real in those emotional moments. These characters feel like they’re part of us, so those emotions were all genuine.”

Did you also get a little choked up when Stephanie revealed her daughter’s name? Grade the premiere below, then drop a comment with your full(er) review.