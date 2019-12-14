Ratings: SmackDown Takes Demo Win, But With Big 4's Smallest Audience

RELATED STORIES When Will Your Favorite Shows Return From the Holiday Break?

When Will Your Favorite Shows Return From the Holiday Break? Blacklist Bosses Shed Light on Unexpected Fall Finale Alliance

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown this week drew 2.34 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, topping the night in the demo while delivering the smallest audience of any Big 4 network.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Hawaii Five-0 (6.5 mil/0.6) and Magnum P.I. (6.1 mil/0.6) each held steady in the demo while dropping a few viewers — though the former easily drew Friday’s biggest audience (with Blue Bloods already in rerun mode).

ABC | American Housewife (3.4 mil/0.6) ticked up with its fall finale, while Fresh Off the Boat (2.4 mil/0.4) was flat.

NBC | The Blacklist (3.8 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “B+”) was steady with its fall finale; read post mortem.

THE CW | The Hollywood Christmas Parade drew 901,000 total viewers — which has to be one of The CW’s largest Friday audiences in a while — and a 0.2 rating.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.