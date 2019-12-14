Ratings: SmackDown Takes Demo Win, But With Big 4's Smallest Audience

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown this week drew 2.34 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, topping the night in the demo while delivering the smallest audience of any Big 4 network.
Elsewhere….
CBS | Hawaii Five-0 (6.5 mil/0.6) and Magnum P.I. (6.1 mil/0.6) each held steady in the demo while dropping a few viewers — though the former easily drew Friday’s biggest audience (with Blue Bloods already in rerun mode).
ABC | American Housewife (3.4 mil/0.6) ticked up with its fall finale, while Fresh Off the Boat (2.4 mil/0.4) was flat.
NBC | The Blacklist (3.8 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “B+”) was steady with its fall finale; read post mortem.
THE CW | The Hollywood Christmas Parade drew 901,000 total viewers — which has to be one of The CW’s largest Friday audiences in a while — and a 0.2 rating.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.
