TVLine Items: Steve Harvey Moves to Facebook, WWHL Renewed and More

Steve Harvey‘s cancelled talk show is getting a second lease on life: The chatfest will continue in the form of Steve on Watch, premiering Monday, Jan. 6, on Facebook Watch.

Harvey’s syndicated series Steve was axed in May of this year after two seasons, with Kelly Clarkson’s eponymous daytime talker eventually replacing the program on NBC owned-and-operated affiliates. Prior to that, the comedian hosted The Steve Harvey Show for five years. (He also of course hosts assorted Family Feuds.)

“Reaching my audience anywhere and everywhere they are has always been the goal,” Harvey said in a statement. “Facebook Watch viewers are the most energetic, engaged community, and so are my amazing fans. Getting all those people to directly engage on a platform like this is the perfect evolution of the show.”

* Bravo has renewed Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen through 2021.

* Nicole Richie (Great News) will recur on ABC’s Bless This Mess as Rio’s (Lake Bell) New York City BFF, who is having her wedding at Rio and Mike’s (Dax Shepard) farm.

* Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project) will headline the Netflix comedy special Sweet & Salty, debuting Tuesday, Jan. 21, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Showtime has announced two new documentaries profiling iconic rock bands: New Order: Decades (premiering Friday, Dec. 27 at 7:30/6:30c), and the perfectly titled Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know (premiering that same night at 9 pm).

