Ratings: Crisis Part 2 Boosts The CW's Monday Numbers, On Par With Opener

Part 2 of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” delivered 1.69 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, right on par with the fast nationals for Sunday’s crossover kickoff (which eventually adjusted up in finals to a 0.7 rating) and giving The CW’s Monday leadoff slot its best numbers in a year (since Arrow‘s “Elseworlds” installment, which did 2.1 mil and a 0.8).

Technically a Batwoman episode, Part 2 also marked the freshman superhero series’ biggest audience since its premiere as well as a high in the demo.

Leading out of that, Black Lightning‘s “Crisis”-themed fall finale (903K/0.3) drew its best audience since Feb. 11 while matching its season high in the demo.

Elsewhere on Monday:

NBC | The Voice (8.2 mil/1.1) was steady week-to-week and dominated Monday in both measures. Making It (2.6 mil/0.5) matched its week-ago season premiere.

FOX | Beat Shazam (2 mil/0.5) was down a tick from its Season 3 average, while the second batch of The Moodys (1.26 mil/0.3) dropped more than half of its premiere numbers.

ABC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, The Great Christmas Light Fight (4.6 mil/0.9) is up from its season opener.

