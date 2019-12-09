Golden Globe Nominations: Watch Live Stream of the Big Announcements

RELATED STORIES Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais Returning to Host for Fifth Time

Nominations for the 77th Golden Globe Awards will be announced Monday morning, and TV fans will surely recognize the actors delivering the big news.

Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us), Dakota Fanning (The Alienist) and Tim Allen (Last Man Standing) are gathering bright and early to announce the 2020 nominees, which will include both television and film from the past year.

A live stream of the event (embedded below) is scheduled to begin at 8:04 am ET. After the first wave of nominations is revealed, a brief intermission will take place, followed by a second wave at 8:15 am.

The 2020 Golden Globes will air Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8/7c on NBC, with comedian Ricky Gervais returning to host for the fifth (and allegedly final) time. After emceeing three consecutive Globes from 2010 to 2012, Gervais took a few years off before coming back for a fourth time in 2016.

Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Globes’ Carol Burnett Award, which honors outstanding achievement in television. On the film side, Tom Hanks will be recognized with the iconic Cecil B. DeMille Award at the ceremony.

Press PLAY on the video below to watch a live stream of the nomination announcements, then drop a comment with the nominees you’ll be rooting for on the big night.