Fox News Channel's Bill Hemmer to Fill Shepard Smith's Former Time Slot

The afternoon hour on Fox News Channel’s lineup that previously belonged to Shepard Smith now will be anchored by Bill Hemmer, the network announced Monday.

Hemmer’s 3 pm show, titled Bill Hemmer Reports, will premiere on Monday, Jan. 20. He currently co-hosts America’s Newsroom with Sandra Smith from noon to 3 pm on weekdays. A new permanent co-anchor for that broadcast will be named at a later time; rotating co-hosts will join Smith in the interim.

Hemmer came to the network in 2005 after several years at its competitor, CNN. He has sat at the America’s Newsroom desk since that show launched in 2009.

Shepard — a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, as well as Smith’s Fox News colleagues, including Tucker Carlson — vacated the anchor chair in October after 23 years at Fox News. He made the surprise announcement at the end of his Oct. 11 show.

“Recently I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News and begin a new chapter,” Smith later said in a statement at the time. “After requesting that I stay, they graciously obliged. The opportunities afforded this guy from small town Mississippi have been many. It’s been an honor and a privilege to report the news each day to our loyal audience in context and with perspective, without fear or favor. I’ve worked with the most talented, dedicated and focused professionals I know and I’m proud to have anchored their work each day — I will deeply miss them.”