Ratings: CBS Dramas Slip as ABC's College Football Dominates Friday

ABC’s coverage of the Pac-12 football match-up between Oregon and Utah drew 5.2 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, dominating Friday night in the demo.

Over on CBS, Hawaii Five-0 (6.5 mil/0.6) slipped two tenths in the demo to match its season low, while Magnum P.I. (6.3 mil/0.6) and Blue Bloods (7.3 mil/0.6) each dipped one tenth — with the latter, as it does, commanding Friday’s largest audience.

NBC | The Blacklist (3.7 mil/0.5) was steady.

THE CW | Charmed (630K/0.2, TVLine reader grade “B+”) and Dynasty (370K/0.1) each held steady in the demo, though the later slipped to its second smallest audience ever.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.5 mil/0.7) was steady week-to-week, placing second in the demo behind ABC’s college football.

